Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.64) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

BYPLF stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Bodycote has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

