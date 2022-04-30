Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). GAN posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.34. GAN has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

