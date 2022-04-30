BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 63.1% in April

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the March 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.