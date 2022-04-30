Burger Swap Price Reaches $1.19 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $24.58 million and $3.87 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00100488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,880 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

