California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

CWT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 1,506,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

