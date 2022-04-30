Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. The company recently acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners. With the acquisition, it has successfully expanded its Permian Basin operations. Callon expects the acquisition to boost cash flows in the coming quarters significantly, which will strengthen its balance sheet. Notably, the company expects to generate free cashflows of more than $500 million in 2022. However, the upstream energy player’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. It had a total debt to capitalization of 59.1%, significantly higher than the industry average. Also, the increasing expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.78.

NYSE CPE opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

