Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their under review rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LON:POG opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Petropavlovsk has a twelve month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.35 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.72. The company has a market cap of £83.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.
About Petropavlovsk (Get Rating)
