Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their under review rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:POG opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Petropavlovsk has a twelve month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.35 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.72. The company has a market cap of £83.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

