Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Sells £120,175.44 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £120,175.44 ($153,167.78).

LON CPI opened at GBX 23.98 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.77. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.71).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

