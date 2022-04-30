Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.70.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

