CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $447.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.