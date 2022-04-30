Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRRFY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.61) to €19.70 ($21.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

