Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given a $12.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

