Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

