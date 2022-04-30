Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.72%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

