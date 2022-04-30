China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

