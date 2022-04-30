Citigroup Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $55.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.09.

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

