Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.43.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

