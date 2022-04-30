Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

COHU stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 484,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

