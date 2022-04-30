Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wedbush

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

