Comparing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Augmedix and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -80.54% -659.07% -59.92% 36Kr -28.24% -28.54% -18.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 4.86 -$17.85 million N/A N/A 36Kr $49.71 million 0.70 -$14.06 million ($0.33) -2.73

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Augmedix and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Augmedix currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Augmedix.

Summary

36Kr beats Augmedix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

