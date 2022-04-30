Comparing Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 2.71% 16.08% 7.26% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Yara International ASA pays out 203.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $16.61 billion 0.78 $449.00 million $0.88 28.92 Experian $5.37 billion 5.94 $803.00 million N/A N/A

Experian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yara International ASA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yara International ASA and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 2 4 5 0 2.27 Experian 0 4 3 0 2.43

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Experian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers farmer centric solutions; solutions for farming, such as crop monitoring, variable rate fertilization, N-Tester BT, and Driving Mode, a mobile app; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted tool that allows growers to measure a crop's nitrogen requirement; CheckIT, a smartphone app using a library of crop photographs to give a simple and fast identification of nutrient deficiencies; TankmixIT, an app used to check for the physical compatibility when tank mixing; and Tankmix.com, an online service providing advice on the physical mixing characteristics of Yara's foliar products with agrochemicals. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands name. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Experian (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

