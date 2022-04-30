Comparing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Green Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $3.14 billion 4.51 -$86.00 million ($0.12) -197.07 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group.

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 10 0 2.83 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -2.87% 0.19% 0.11% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Green Street Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Green Street Capital (Get Rating)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

