Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.78.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.09 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,367.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

