Contrasting Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Torrid and Digital Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.28 billion 0.48 -$29.94 million N/A N/A Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 1.19 -$32.36 million ($8.04) -0.08

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Torrid and Digital Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 2 6 0 2.75 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 231.66%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Digital Brands Group -426.62% N/A -92.08%

Summary

Torrid beats Digital Brands Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 624 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

