Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

