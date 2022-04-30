Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.42). 369,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,122,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.41).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.35.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.