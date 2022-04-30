Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.42). 369,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,122,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.41).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.35.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

