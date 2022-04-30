Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

