Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 88.98% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $7,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

