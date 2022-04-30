Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $28,526.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.93 or 0.07268485 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00057420 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,003,972 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

