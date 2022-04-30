CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

