Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWK. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,337,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

