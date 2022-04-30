CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $33.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

ION (ION) traded 10,660,430.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08041776 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00165597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,323,875 coins and its circulating supply is 159,323,875 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.