David S. Lobel Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HLLY opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

