Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

