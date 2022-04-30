DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 4.8% Higher

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. 57,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 28,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$110.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.
DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.