DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.65 or 0.07237608 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00058175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,962,689 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

