Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,643.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,775.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 113.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

