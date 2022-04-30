Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($49.71) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($54.80) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($50.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,140 ($52.77).

DGE opened at GBX 4,018.50 ($51.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,772.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,789.57. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($51.07) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,520.55). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,516.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

