Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €185.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €166.20 ($178.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.12. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($182.31).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

