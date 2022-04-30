Diamond (DMD) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Diamond has a market cap of $5.89 million and $9,625.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,680,744 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.