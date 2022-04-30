Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,069. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

