Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,286,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,605. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average of $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.85 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

