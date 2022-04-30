Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,005 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,916. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.