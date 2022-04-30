Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DORM opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.15. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,325 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Dorman Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

