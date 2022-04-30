Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Purchases $49,980.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.25, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.43.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
