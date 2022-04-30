Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.29.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

