Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 96.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,408.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.