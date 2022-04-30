Ether Zero Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $64,382.45 and approximately $362.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.37 or 0.07295526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00076078 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

