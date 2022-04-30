EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC updated its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.

EVTC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,123. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

