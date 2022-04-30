Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$820.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $800.00.

FRFHF stock opened at $550.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.79. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $363.48 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

